John Cena, Alison Brie caught in political unrest in upcoming action-comedy 'Freelance'

In the first teaser for the upcoming action-comedy film Freelance, John Cena and Alison Brie are caught in the heart of political turbulence.



The Relativity Media picture, directed by Pierre Morel (Taken), will be released in theatres on October 6. It follows a Special Forces operator (Cena) who returns from retirement to accompany a journalist (Alison Brie) to an interview with the dictator of a foreign country that is entangled in a violent coup that begins shortly after they arrive.

During the trailer, Brie tells Cena, “I’m with the president of a country in the middle of a coup. This is the scoop of a lifetime.” He bluntly replies, “You gotta be alive to have the scoop of a lifetime.”

Later, after they find themselves escaping from peril, Cena asks, “Are you still excited to cover a coup?” Brie understatedly responds, “Less and less, honestly.”

Morel directs from a scenario by Jacob Lentz (Jimmy Kimmel Live! ), with Juan Pablo Raba, Alice Eve, Marton Csokas, and Christian Slater in the cast. Michael Arrieta, Danny Chan, Court Coursey, Marc Danon, Jaime Hernandez, Walter Josten, Lex Miron, and David Robbins serve as executive producers.

As for Cena's summer schedule, it's completely packed. He stars in Vacation Friends 2, which premieres on Hulu on August 25th, after acting in the big film Barbie and voicing Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Brie co-wrote and featured in Somebody I Used to Know, a February Prime Video rom-com.



Both actors have a wrestling background, as Cena rose to popularity with the WWE while Brie received two Golden Globe nods for her starring role in Netflix's GLOW.