'Crushed' Addison Rae recalls contemplating quitting music after debut single

Addison Rae almost didn’t release her latest EP, AR.

In an interview with Vogue, the 22-year-old content creator revealed she contemplated not moving forward with her music career after the release of her debut single Obsessed in 2021, due to a string of negative reviews.

Her skepticism about her future was fueled by her high standards for herself, which she revealed often end up becoming her downfall.

Hence, Addison’s self-esteem plummeted after she got trolled for her debut track, leading her to consider giving up on her dreams.

“I think I had a really fragile sense of self at that time,” the influencer shared. “I was 19, you know? It kind of crushed me for some time. I started feeling a lot of self-doubt, and those big dreams that I was pursuing, I just thought, Maybe I’m not good enough to do this.”

Rae’s confidence was shortly restored after she discovered the internet vibing to her leaked tracks of her latest EP, which came as “surprising,” but “exciting” nonetheless.

“And so I began to realize that the only way I can fail is by not continuing. I think that’s the most important thing I’ve learned over the past two-and-a-half years,” the I Got It Bad crooner explained.

With the launch of her latest venture came the self-realization about what really matters. “I just want to hear everything, I want to try everything, I want to do everything,” Rae shared. “And I want to work with people who will push me outside of my comfort zone.”