Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome second child: Baby's name starts with 'R'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate arrival of second child.

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world.



According to TMZ, the pop sensation gave birth to their son on August 3 in Los Angeles. As of now, Rihanna has not commented on this report.

While the name of their newest family member remains a mystery, TMZ has shared a delightful tidbit – the baby's first name follows the family tradition, starting with the letter 'R.' The couple's first child, a son, is named RZA Athelston.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl back in February.

"I’m down for whatever," Rihanna said in the interview. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open to whatever baby gender next. Girl, boy. Whatever."

She revealed that her partner, A$AP Rocky, had a preference for their first child's gender. "He wanted a boy," she disclosed.

"At first, he was open, then he was like, Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure. I was just like, 'Lord, please let this man get what he wants...'"

During her appearance at the Met Gala, Rihanna briefly shared insights into her second pregnancy experience with Entertainment Tonight.

She mentioned how this journey differed from her first, citing the absence of cravings and the presence of substantial nausea.