Sunny Deol denies signing 'any film' amid 'Border 2' rumours

Rumours had it that Sunny Deol has reportedly signed 'Border 2'

Sunny Deol, who is currently on cloud nine due to the success of Gadar 2, has officially released a statement claiming that he has not signed any film amid rumours of Border 2.

Earlier yesterday, there were reports circulating on social media claiming that the makers of the 1997 film Border are planning on making a sequel after Gadar 2.

Reportedly, the sequel of Border was going to feature Sunny in the lead role again. But the actor revealed it in his official statement that he haven’t signed any film.

Taking it to his Instagram account, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor wrote: "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love.”

He further wrote: “I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then, keep showering your love on Tara Singh and 'Gadar 2.”

Director Anil Sharma, who made Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, made a sequel of the iconic movie in 2023 along with the original star cast that includes Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.



Gadar 2 has collected a promising amount at the box office, worth over INR 300 crore, reports India Today.