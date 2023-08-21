Hailey Bieber taking on Justin Bieber’s business matters after Scooter Braun ‘issues’

Hailey Bieber is playing a big part in her husband Justin Bieber’s business matters as they aim to become a ‘power couple’ in the industry.

According to Page Six, sources revealed that the Rhode founder is always present in the room during Justin’s business meetings, taking on a larger role.

“Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing.”

The report comes amid ongoing false rumours that the Peaches singer is no longer working with his longtime, controversial music manager, Scooter Braun.

Per the outlet, Hailey’s influence became noticeable that to comment on the matter, the publication was not only directed to reps for Justin, 29, and Braun, 42, but also to the model, 26.

Justin and Braun refuted claims of parting ways and shared, that the musician is “not looking for new management.”

However, an insider dished that “there are issues” between the Baby singer and Braun but they have definitely did not split.” The two have reportedly signed a new deal together.

Although, sources have speculated that there had been some trouble between the two. “Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions,” one industry insider claimed.

Moreover, the Love Yourself singer “has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter.”