Britney Spears suffered emotional abuse during Sam Asghari marriage

file footage

New explosive details emerged about the celebrity pair’s marriage after they announced separation earlier this week.



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were together for five years before the imminent crumbling of their marriage, after being married for only 14 months.

According to sources, the actor used to leave Spears “deserted” for months on end, leaving the Toxic singer’s desire for a fairytale marriage unquenched.

Throughout their short-lived union, Spears’ instincts warned her against the “unconditional” love of Asghari, which recently manifested in his latest contest in court over their prenuptial agreement.

“Of course she feels let down,” the insider told Page Six. “Anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.”

During their relationship, the Womanizer songstress was in charge of spoiling her husband, paying for everything, including their luxurious trips around the world.

“He was not super present,” shared the source, directing the attention to Sam’s absence in Britney’s raunchy Instagram video to prove their point. “You only have to ask — where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?

“He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone,” they added. “There were times when he would just get up and go.”

Since filing a divorce, Sam has leveled allegations of cheating and physical abuse against Britney, all of which have been refuted by insiders.