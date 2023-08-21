Lana Del Rey's attire roasted at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding

Lana Del Rey faces backlash for unconventional attire at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding.

Lana Del Rey, the renowned Summertime Sadness singer is finding herself in the crosshairs of online critics after her fashion statement at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's recent New Jersey wedding raised eyebrows.



Lana Del Rey donned a pink-and-white mini dress paired with casual platform slides.

She added a cropped white cardigan, a petite blue Prada handbag, and a white bow in her hair. However, it was her choice of attire, notably the white dress, that sparked controversy.

Wedding etiquette aficionados were quick to voice their concerns online, with one commenter on Page Six's video of the Grammy nominee's arrival bluntly stating, "White to a wedding?"

Amidst the flurry of comments, one astonished fan couldn't help but exclaim, "SHE WORE WHITE?!" The use of all-caps emphasized their shock.

In her defense, another supporter tried to clarify, stating, "LIGHT PINK guys!" attempting to steer the conversation towards the color of the dress rather than the style choice itself.

But it wasn't just the dress that garnered attention; Lana's footwear also became a hot topic.

Some were quick to poke fun, with one Twitter user suggesting that she might have assumed "the dress code was Beach Casual."

Critics of her footwear chimed in, with one writing a succinct, "Lana no," while anothersuggested that her sold-out stadium tours could afford her better options.

"Shes so real for that," one supporter noted, with another emphasizing, "A POWER move y’all don’t get it."



