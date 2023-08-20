Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne take one step further in ‘The Outsiders’ musical

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt took one step further as they were spotted for a meeting for their new Broadway show.

The Maleficent star is all set to team up with her 15-year-old kid, who is said to have inspired the star to produce the musical adaptation of The Outsiders for Broadway.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner, who has been spending time in the Big Apple with her kids, looked sleek as she stepped out in New York Saturday.



The Eternals star highlighted her warm skin tones in a light brown suit and beige top.

The star was accompanied by her daughter Vivienne, 15, who looked comfortable in a pair of beige pants and a plumb toned T-shirt as they headed towards a meeting for their Broadway show.

Vivienne has developed an interest in theater and has been working as an assistant to her mother as the pair work to bring a show to the Great White Way.

Angelina will back the play based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, starring Tom Cruise, with Vivienne as her volunteer assistant.

While speaking to People Magazine, the beauty gushed over her daughter, she shares with Brad Pitt, saying, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

"She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” the actress said, who is also a mother to Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox and Knox (Vivienne’s twin.)

Angelina shares Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt along with: Knox, 15, Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 22.