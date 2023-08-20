Sunny Deol's another classic 'Border' may get a sequel after 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

'Border', starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, released in 1997

After Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol's another classical film, Border is expected to get a sequel.

The makers witnessed the success of Gadar 2 which is why they are now eager to make a sequel of the 1997 film border which was based on Indian soldiers.

Sources closet to the development told Pinkvilla: "The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement about Border 2 in a fortnight."

"The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is not yet told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle."

Reportedly, JP Dutta is keen on making Border 2 with Sunny and a set of young stars.

The sources revealed: "Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of 'Border."

"Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from 'Border' who will be a part of 'Border 2' as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates will come our way once the film is officially announced very soon."

According to India Today, Border was the one of the super hits of Bollywood in the 90s. It featured some extremely talented stars including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Sunil Shetty, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Puneet Issar and many more.