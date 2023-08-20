Kevin Jonas talks parenting struggles amid wife Danielle's eczema battle

Kevin Jonas and Danielle share two daughters, Alena and Valentina

Two kids in, Kevin and Danielle Jonas are still figuring out parenthood.

Having been married for more than a decade, the couple are parents to daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, together.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Jonas Brothers star reflected on the challenges they are confronted with on a day-to-day basis.

One of them includes the kids’ inability to perspicuously explain their wants and needs, leading Kevin and Danielle to try and “listen past the listening.”

"Sometimes, what they say is not what really what they mean," he explained. "And when they're telling us how they feel, sometimes there's something else really going on. I think you try to listen past the listening. And we're still working on that."

Meanwhile, Danielle’s struggles stem from her inherent instinct to keep the daughters within an idealistic bubble.

"It's hard to let go," she shared. "I'm a sucker in that I always want to see them happy, and it's hard because you don't want to give them everything."

Despite this, Danielle, who struggles with eczema, is not afraid to let her daughters in on the realities of life. She explained to the outlet, "I think with them seeing me go through what I've gone through and being like, 'I know this is rough right now. But there's something that's going to help me.'"

She shared that she keeps her kids by her side through every up and down of her treatment, including when she is “feeling better,” as a result of a newly-discovered treatment.

Nonetheless, the family of four is all about focusing on the bright side. "You have to remember to have the joy and the crazy," Kevin said, "and I think that's what we're doing right now. We're just taking it all in."