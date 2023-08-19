Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson, James Safechuck get day in court for trial

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have accused Michael Jackson of molestation, will eventually have their day in court.



According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the two alleged victims who both claimed Michael Jackson sexually molested them as children and were featured in the explosive four-hour HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, will have their case against the late King of Pop's companies tried in front of a jury in the lower courts.

Jackson's MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, two corporations for which he was the sole shareholder and owner, have lost in court, according to three appellate court judges (Justices Elizabeth Grimes, John Wiley, and Victor Viramontes) who sit on the California Court of Appeal.

"We are disappointed with the Court's decision. Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it. We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death. We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, ‘lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons,'" says Jonathan Steinsapir, attorney for the Estate of Michael Jackson.

"The Estate will likely ask the California Supreme Court to review the decision, and a settlement is not on the table," a source close to the Jackson Estate tells the outlet exclusively.

The judgment, which the outlet was able to access, detailed Robson and Safechuck's allegations that Jackson abused them after the superstar befriended the two on several occasions in the late '80s and early '90s. So long as the defence doesn't appeal to the Supreme Court, they will eventually have a scheduled court date because they are suing the Jackson corporations jointly.

Both men previously asserted that they kept their alleged abuse hidden from their families, friends, and even their wives for decades. They talked about suffering breakdowns after the birth of their first kid in the 2019 documentary. Their childhood experiences at Neverland, according to Robson and Safechuck, started to have a disastrous impact on their mental health.