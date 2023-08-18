Rajkumar Rao wishes to play biopic on 'Bhagat Singh' in a very 'different way'

Rajkumar Rao has confirmed a biopic on Bhagat Singh

Rajkumar Rao has expressed his desire to portray a biopic on Indian Nationalist leader Bhagat Singh in a very different way.

Previously, there were reports that Rao has been locked to play the role of Bhagat in a biopic. It seems like he just confirmed the ambitious project in a statement.

While talking to Pinkvilla in a promotional interview for his latest film Guns and Gulaabs, the actor was asked if the reports of him portraying Bhagat Singh on screen is true or not.

The Ludo actor stated: "Of course, I'm very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also. But, if I would ever do Bhagat Singh, it will be a very different take on his life and, me playing him as an actor."

Earlier, Pinvilla also reported that the movie is in very early stages and the writing will take six to eight months more, approximately. "It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months."



Meanwhile, Rajkumar Rao is currently busy shooting for his next project Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. He also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.