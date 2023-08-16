Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to make 'ultra private relationship' public

Ines de Ramon (L) and Brad Pitt (R) have been spending a lot of time together as of late

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been taking their time in their "ultra-private" relationship as the pair has reportedly been attached by the hip as of late.

Sources told In Touch, that the 59-year-old has been keeping his relationship out of the public eye while the couple has been "basically spending all their free time together."

"You could say they’re pretty much living together at his homes in L.A. and in Europe, but it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway," the source added.

The source added that while they have not attached a label to their relationship, it is expected that the public will know about their "official" romance sooner or later.

"Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time."

The duo was first linked in November 2022 after they were seen attending a Bono show together.

They were seen getting close outside of the venue while they interacted with Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, the supermodel’s husband Rande Gerber and Vivi Nevo.

During the same month, an insider told the aforementioned publication that Brad was "really into" de Ramon.

"There’s a lot to like," the source said of their first interaction.

"She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least."

The insider added that "Brad’s number one issue when meeting girls is that his fame gets in the way."

But as per the source said, "Ines gets it."

"She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants," the insider said.

"She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing."