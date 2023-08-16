Madonna unveils rescheduled Celebration tour dates: Deets here

file footage

Madonna is all set to get on stage.



Much to the fans’ delight, the Queen of Pop has rolled out rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour, which she postponed following a health scare last month.

The tour will kick off with its previously-scheduled dates for the European leg of the tour, including four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and Denmark, in December.

While a few of the U.S. dates have been pushed back to 2024, the Material Girl singer will hop the Atlantic for a couple of shows in New York and Washington ahead of a Christmas break.

Shows in Tulsa, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Las Vegas have been canceled, as well as the Nashville concert in December, which was intended to raise funds for trans rights organizations.

The update comes after it was revealed the songstress has resumed rehearsals for her tour.

What Happened to Madonna?

It was announced in June by the singer’s manager that Madonna was admitted to the ICU after developing a “serious bacterial infection.”

Several speculations went around as to the reason for the Frozen singer's unanticipated health scare, including age factor and deadbeat rehearsals for the tour that finally caught up to Madonna.

Nearly a month after the announcement, Madonna made her social media return, saying she was “lucky to be alive.”

She also extended an apology to her fans for the delay, assuring them she will make it up.