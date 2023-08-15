Kanye West's former aide indicted with Donald Trump for harassing election worker

Trevian C. Kutti, widely known as American rapper Kanye West's ex-publicist, has been indicted along with Donald Trump and 17 other people for allegedly harassing an election worker in Georgia.



Trevian was reportedly linked to Kanye in 2018 after she stopped working with disgraced rapper R. Kelly.



Her online biography reportedly stated she was "a member of 'the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump'" and that in September of 2018 she "was secured as publicist to Kanye West" and was his "Director of Operations."



Eighteen people were listed in the 41-count indictment filed by the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney. This included the former president for reportedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Trevian was allegedly recorded on video trying to get Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker, to admit that she helped rig the election in favour of Joe Biden.

Kanye's ex-publicist, according to prosecutors in the video, knocks on Ruby's front door and says she was sent by a "high-profile individual" to tell her that she needs to confess to the voter fraud or be taken to jail.



However, a spokesperson for Kanye issued a statement that said Trevian was "not associated" with the rapper when she reportedly harassed the election worker. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was a vocal supporter of Trump, once wearing a Make America Great Again hat while on Saturday Night Live.



Ruby and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss were subject to dozens of threats and harassments after Trump's lawyer, Rudy Guliani, claimed the two pulled "suitcases" full of fake ballots from under a table and fed them into the voting machines. County and state election officials quickly debunked this statement.

