Keke Palmer and Usher drop major video tease for new duet song ‘Boyfriend’: Watch

Keke Palmer and Usher have recently dropped teaser of their new track, Boyfriend on social media.



On Tuesday, the Nope actress and Usher posted a small video from their new song on Instagram, where the singer was heard singing, “Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me.”

In the caption, Usher wrote, “When fantasies become reality...Boyfriend Out Tomorrow, 8/16.”

Keke, on the other hand, captioned the announcement with the song’s release date.

Following this announcement, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one said, “That’s how you do it !!!!”



Some fans took a dig at Keke’s then-boyfriend Darius Jackson, who slammed the actress and singer over her outfit while dancing with Usher last month.

“Can’t even be mad they making a bag off the situation,” a third user commented.

A fan mentioned, “KeKe definitely knows how to make a moment into a bag. Get it girl!”

Addressing Darius, other user added, “He's going to ban Usher's music off his playlist for the rest of his life.”

Earlier, Usher shared his thoughts on Darius’ mean comments about Keke’s outfit.

He told PEOPLE, “I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that's what I hope came out of it.”

“It was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song,” he added.