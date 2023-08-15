Jonathan Scott spent ‘weeks’ working on ‘unique’ ring to propose Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel was proposed with a special and unique ring chosen by Jonathan Scott as he went down on his one knee to pop the question.

The New Girl alum and the Property Brothers actor announced their engagement on Monday via an Instagram post, showing off a “unique” engagement ring to the camera.

The custom-made ring, which features three large stones in different colours forming a flower pattern with little pink stones adorned around it, boasts a whopping price tag of at least $250,000, per the CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried.

Fried told Page Six Style that the stunning sparkler is worth the price depending on “the quality of the diamonds and the type of purple gemstone.”

“Zooey’s engagement ring is a true testament to who she is: unique, genuine, and beautiful,” he commented. “I imagine Jonathon Scott worked closely with a ring designer for weeks to create such a personalised ring.”

The expert shared that the purple centre stone could be a diamond, sapphire or alexandrite while the two stones on the sides seem to be diamonds — each around 3 carats.

Moreover, gemmologist at Rare Carat, Mason Rotsart echoed the same sentiment that Scott must have invested a ‘significant amount’ to personalise the ring.

However, he presented his own deductions on the size and the type of gems used in the ring. “The ring appears to feature a 3.5-carat royal purple garnet, which is Deschanel’s birthstone,” he explained.

“It’s accompanied by a 1.5-carat star-shaped diamond with a pink accent stone to the right, and to the left, a smaller oval-shaped diamond.”

Deschanel and Scott started dating back in 2019 after they met during an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke — just after the Elf actress’s split from ex Jacob Pechenik.