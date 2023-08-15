Adele bursts into tears after she helps couple with their gender reveal: Watch

Adele got emotional during concert as she paused her concert and helped two of her fans announce gender of their unborn baby onstage in Las Vegas on Monday.



In a video posted by Chris Dare on TikTok, the Hello hitmaker was interrupted by her fans and parents-to-be Chris and his wife Shantelle Lord who held up a sign that read, “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” on her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

As the couple came to the front of the stage, the songstress took the envelope from the couple and read the sex of the baby out loud for the audience.

Adele said, “No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in.”

Prior to announcement, Shantelle told the singer that she’s “18 weeks pregnant, she and her husband have had the sealed envelope about their baby’s sex since the 12-week mark”.

However, the couple expressed their excitement after handing the envelope to the singer.

Later, Adele opened the envelope and announced, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!”

Following the announcement, the crooner could not control her tears while she also hugged Chris and Shantelle, saying, “That was amazing.”

“I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional, oh my God,” added the songstress.

In the end, Adele asked Shantelle, “If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” and the audience burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Adele is a mom to 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, charity founder Simon Konecki.