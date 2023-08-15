Jennifer Garner ‘doing great’ with John Miller after joyful Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Garner seemed in good spirits as she stepped out for a morning jog with boyfriend John Miller, a week after she had a jovial reunion with ex-Ben Affleck.

The Alias alum, 51, and her boyfriend Miller were seen in a rare sighting jogging in Brentwood, California, on Monday. The two were dressed in similar dark athletic gear while sporting baseball caps.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the couple, who started dating in 2018, is “doing great.”

Garner and Miller were last photographed together in June, when they were spotted sharing a hug while carrying coffee on the street.

The outing also comes Garner had reunited with her ex-husband Affleck with their three children in Florence, Italy on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The exes share children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, together.

The Batman actor, who usually appears wearing a gloomy expression, was all smiles as he made his way over to Garner and wrapped her in a hug.

The former couple, who was married from 2005 to 2018, indulged in an ‘impassioned conversation’ for around half an hour before parting and hugging goodbye, via Page Six.

The insider added that the Yes Day actress is a “fantastic mom and she is always trying to stay positive and put her family first.”

Moreover, Miller, who is a businessman, “appreciates how dedicated Jen is as a mom and has so much respect for her.”

Previously, a source told ET that Affleck is “very supportive” of Garner and “just wants her to happy.” The source also added that the Gone Girl actor gets along with Miller.