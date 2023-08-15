Ashley Olsen secretly welcomed first child with Louis Eisner earlier this year

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have been linked since 2017

Ashley Olsen embraced motherhood with the birth of her first child, son Otto, with her husband Louis Eisner.

According to TMZ, the former actress welcomed the baby a “few months ago” following a pregnancy out of the spotlight.

Olsen and Eisner exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Bel-Air in December last year.

Insiders branded the ceremony a “low-key affair,” with around 50 people in attendance to witness the union, which “went late” into the night.

Olsen’s twin sister Mary-Kate and their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen joined the It Takes Two star at her nuptials.

The super-private duo has been romantically linked since 2017 and were rumored to have gotten engaged at some point in 2019.

According to a report by RadarOnline, Ashley and Louis first met through mutual high school friends in Los Angeles and immediately hit it off.

Besides Louis, the fashion designer has had two long-term relationships intertwined by a number of flings with celebrity stars.

Ashley Olsen was linked to film producer Matt Kaplan for three years during the early noughties and also enjoyed a brief romance with Jared Leto, cyclist Lance Armstrong, and restauranteur Scott Sartiano among others.

She also dated National Treasure star Justin Bartha in 2008 and was rumored to have been engaged before calling it quits in 2011.