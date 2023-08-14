Kim Kardashian angers Kanye West with her appearance at Drake's concert

Kim Kardashian has hit hard at Kanye West's heart with her latest stunt as she attended Canadian rapper Drake's concert in Los Angeles even after her children daddy's warning.



The 42-year-old American TV star and businesswoman's appearance at the One Dance hitmaker's concert comes just three months after she revealed that Kanye West started the rumours that she was having "an affair with Drake."

It comes week-after Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were seen enjoying their honeymoon period in Japan, where Kim also made surprise visit during the new couple's stay in Tokyo.

The mother-of-four has given befitting response to her ex-husband West's recent PDA-filled stunts with his new wife Bianca Censori.



Kanye West's ex-wife Kim looked smashing as she rocked a gray matching set with her long brunette tresses loose around her, seemingly teasing her ex with her excitement at the gig.

Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were all smiles and in full romantic mood as they enjoyed Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night. They also danced together to the rapper's songs.



In the May 25 episode of the show, Kim told Kris Jenner: "The one that was supposed to protect me - and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector - is the one that's hurting me the most. He was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly. I really can't wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector."



"I don't know what to do. I don't want to be a part of this narrative.' She later said in a confessional on the episode: 'It's always just so intense. I just don't want to engage in a public feud with him,' Kim added.



Kim looked incredible in a fitted gray T-shirt with cuffed sleeves, tucking into matching gray bottoms. The reality star, who shares four children with Kanye, posted her outfit to her Instagram stories, revealing she rocked a furry Chanel vanity case type handbag.



She added Chrome Hearts pink and gray snakeskin boots. Kim finished off the look with a statement choker with her long locks center parted and wavy.