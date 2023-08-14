Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne reveals her ultimate fashion mantra

Natasha Lyonne has recently revealed her fashion mantra, which is based on comfort and authenticity.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Poker Face star, who is a face of Old Navy’s newest campaign for fall, said, “The thing I like the least about a look is not being able to move in my shoes. I find that so many people go to award shows and spend the whole night complaining about their shoes or clothes. I won't play that game anymore.”

“I'm too seasoned,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Natasha showcases two different scenarios with Old Navy’s signature pixie pants, one as a “boss lady” and another “heading to a concert”.

However, the American Pie actress was shied to take the compliment on her look which she told the outlet that it’s something she also found it tough in real life as well.

“I think I’m getting better, though. I feel a real instinct in me to be self-deprecating right away, and I’m working to try to take the gift and keep it simple,” explained Natasha.

She continued, “It’s an empowering thing for younger people to see, you know? I like to think of myself as a bit of an elder now who helps kids to realise they need to say thank you.”

Other than pants, Natasha also shared that she’s fond of bag-free lifestyle and opts for a practical one over microbag or mini-clutch trend.

“Sometimes someone will make a sort of fake clutch for an award show, and you’re like, ‘Where do you want me to put my cell phone?’ I don’t like that kind of camp,” admitted the Scream 2 actress.

Natasha pointed out, “I like having practical things that are real and usable. Maybe it’s because I’m a city kid — New York is very day-to-night seamless, and I take that approach to my outfits always.”

In the end, the actress added, “I think it’s really important that everybody gets to feel good in what they’re wearing, and Old Navy lets you do that. That’s what I love about them.”