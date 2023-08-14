Jeremy Allen White seen with Addison Timlin after PDA with Ashley Moore

Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife and children.

Jeremy Allen White, recognized for his role in The Bear, was captured spending time with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, and their children.

This outing follows his earlier encounter with model Ashley Moore, which sparked attention earlier this month.

Jeremy Allen White along with Timlin was photographed alongside their daughters Ezer, four, and Dolores, two, at a soccer game held in a park located in Sherman Oaks, California.

Despite their current marital status – with Timlin having filed for divorce from White in May after three years of marriage – the pair showcased an amicable interaction, exchanging embraces on this late summer day in Southern California.

The Shameless alum was also captured tending to his toddler, highlighting a focus on his parenting responsibilities amidst the public eye.

He donned a dark gray T-shirt paired with jeans and white sneakers, accentuated by an off-white New York Mets cap.

This family outing comes in the wake of White's photographed encounter on August 5 in Los Angeles, where he was seen sharing a PDA with model Ashley Moore.

The actor's images were published by TMZ, depicting him holding Moore as they embraced on a sidewalk. Subsequently, White and Moore were spotted on a lunch outing.

Insiders shared insights with Us Weekly on August 8, revealing the intensity of chemistry between White and Moore, describing their connection as "off the charts."

Sources disclosed that they are "totally smitten" with each other, engaging in a relationship without assigning any labels. The pair reportedly spends time together frequently.