Olivia Rodrigo's 'Bad Idea Right?' Hails 'best pop performances of year'

Olivia Rodrigo continues to capture life's 'Firsts' with masterful artistry: 'Bad Idea Right?'

Olivia Rodrigo's latest offering Bad Idea Right? from the album Guts, delves into another equally transformative juncture in young individuals' lives: the first backslide.



Olivia Rodrigo's artistry shines through in her cheekily feigned innocence, her clever juxtaposition, coupled with her masterful performance, culminates in what is hailed as one of the best pop performances of the year.

With her signature wryness and motormouthed delivery, Rodrigo injects a dose of whimsical comedy into her music, infusing it with a sense of wounded irony that was subtly introduced in her previous track Brutal from Sour.

This time, that seed of irony has blossomed into something truly exceptional, resonating with hammy brilliance and an air of casual nonchalance.

Bad Idea Right? not only adds a refreshing layer to Rodrigo's musical repertoire but also marks a significant evolution in her style.

With a capital-P Performer persona, Rodrigo immerses herself profoundly into the song's essence, effectively embodying the role of the sloppy main character.

Rodrigo barrels into the song with unwavering commitment, deftly weaving her storytelling over the track's strutting bassline.

She assumes the role of a protagonist navigating the complexities of reconnecting with an ex-boyfriend, exuding a sense of authenticity that makes the narrative feel like a real-time confession.

Her vivid rendition captures the internal struggle and underlying emotions with a tangible rawness, creating a relatable connection with listeners.







