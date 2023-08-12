The Weeknd officially gives up on features: ‘Last feature I ever did’

The Weeknd, original name Abel Tsfaye, wanted his fans to know that to expect no more features from him in the near future.



On Wednesday night, at a stop on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Warsaw, the Blinding Lights singer told the audience that he was nearly finished with future guest appearances.

Another One of Me singer told his fans at Warsaw's PGE Narodowy, “and I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

“The final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together,” the Call Out My Name singer, 33, on Friday teased in a caption of the video from the show.

He hasn't said when Another One of Me will be released or who will be on the song, although Setlist.fm speculates that it could be Diddy.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the singer identified Daft Punk as a major inspiration. "Those guys are one of the reasons I make music,” Tesfaye told the outlet.



Daft Punk split up in February 2021 after 28 years of being together.