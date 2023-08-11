Angelina Jolie looking for a perfect match, reveals her terms

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is looking for a perfect match as she revealed her terms after her scandalous split from Brad Pitt.

According to a source, the mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her estranged ex-husband — isn't cutting any corners when it comes to the person she chooses to spark up a romance with in the future.

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," a source spilled to a news outlet.

"She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!" the source added.

Although her A-Lister ex has been linked to several beautiful women over the past few years, including Emily Ratajkowksi and Ines De Ramon, the Maleficent actress has kept her love life low-key — but that may be just how she likes it.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘divorce finalized’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is "final" seven years after the Hollywood power couple parted ways following "excruciating" negotiations.

According to a report published by In Touch Weekly, the Fight Club alum and the Maleficent actor have agreed to settle their lawsuit over their once jointly-owned Chateau Miraval.

After investing a lot of money in the lawsuit and their battle over their kids’ custody, the former lovebirds have decided to move on with their lives.

"They’ve spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angie eventually could have gone broke, so it’s smart to cut her losses," the source said.