Sunday August 13, 2023
Entertainment

Beyonce hops on Barbiecore trend with her pink outfit

Fans went wild for the look after Beyonce posted new images to Instagram

By Web Desk
August 11, 2023

Demonstrating her fashion-forward persona, Beyonce recently embraced the Barbiecore trend on Thursday evening.

The 41-year-old crooner made sure to turn heads with her eye-catching pink outfit during her blockbuster Renaissance Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Austin Powers actress confidently dons a pink mini dress exuding elegance while striking gorgeous poses.

The songbird also wore fringed pink glasses, and it was a mystery how she saw out of those things.

Her fans went wild for the look after Beyonce posted new images to Instagram.

'She is a goddess,' said one fan while another added, 'Greatest show I’ve been to in my life. Thank you Queen.'

The Renaissance World Tour is the ongoing ninth concert tour from the chart-topping artist from Texas.