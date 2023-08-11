Beyonce hops on Barbiecore trend with her pink outfit

Demonstrating her fashion-forward persona, Beyonce recently embraced the Barbiecore trend on Thursday evening.
The 41-year-old crooner made sure to turn heads with her eye-catching pink outfit during her blockbuster Renaissance Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Austin Powers actress confidently dons a pink mini dress exuding elegance while striking gorgeous poses.
The songbird also wore fringed pink glasses, and it was a mystery how she saw out of those things.
Her fans went wild for the look after Beyonce posted new images to Instagram.
'She is a goddess,' said one fan while another added, 'Greatest show I’ve been to in my life. Thank you Queen.'
The Renaissance World Tour is the ongoing ninth concert tour from the chart-topping artist from Texas.
