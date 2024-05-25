Lady Gaga discusses about 'Telephone' sequel speculations with Beyoncé.

Lady Gaga addresses Telephone sequel rumours with Beyoncé

Lady Gaga has recently discussed about Telephone sequel speculations with Beyoncé.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball, Gaga revealed nothings is in the works as of yet.

"Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone," said the Grammy winner.

Gaga also opened up about releasing her seventh album, saying, "I have been working on new music all the time."

"I truly live and breathe it," remarked the Bad Romance hit-maker.

Gaga mentioned, "I can't wait to give it to the fans."

The Shallow hit-maker told ET that her upcoming record is a "completely different project than anything else" she's done in the past... "and is coming soon".

"They hate when I say, 'Soon, but soon," stated Gaga while talking about her new music.

Earlier in March, fans began speculating that Gaga would be featured on Beyoncé's country-themed album Cowboy Carter, which was released in the same month.

For the unversed, Gaga and Beyoncé collaborated for Video Phone in 2009 and then again for Telephone in 2010.

Meanwhile, Gaga shared update about her upcoming album at the premiere of her concert movie, Gaga Chromatica Ball, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles.

Morever, the songstress latest single release was Chromatica in 2020, followed by a collaborative album, Love for Sale, with the late Tony Bennett in 2021.