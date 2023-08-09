Ariana Grande makes first social media post since controversial Ethan Slater romance

Ethan Slater (L) and Ariana Grande (R) have kept a low profile since the public heard of their romance

Ariana Grande has made her first post on social media since being embroiled in controversy over her romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

In a post on Instagram, the Save Your Tears hit-maker shared photos marking her 10 years since her first album Yours Truly debuted.

One of the snaps consisted of a picture of sheet music for three songs Daydreamin', Tattooed Heart and Baby I.

The second photo showed her holding a microphone with a third picture displaying Grande in a room full of musicians.

Captioning the photos the singer wrote: "Almost ten....".

Pertinent to mention is that Grande has limited the comments on her Instagram owing to the backlash she has received over social media for her association to Slater.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater romance

Her post comes after the 30-year-old was romantically involved with her Wicked co-star and now alleged new beau Ethan Slater.

After filming for the movie began in December, the pair reportedly spent time together beyond their work hours.

Later on in July, it emerged that Ariana Grande and her husband of two years Dalton Gomez decided to divorce and that the pop singer had already moved on with Slater.

The SpongeBob Squarepants star, on the other hand, was still married to his wife Lilly Jay, whom he shared a child with, at the time his romance with Grande made headlines.

Jay stated that her estranged husband, who she was married to for five years and was together with for 10 years, left her completely "blindsided" after he filed for divorce in order to continue his romantic pursuits with Grande.