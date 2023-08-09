'Don 3' first look out now: Meet Ranveer Singh as the 'new don' after Shah Rukh Khan

'Don 3' is going to reelase somewhere in 2025

Don 3's first look has been dropped by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment; Ranveer Singh fits perfectly in Shah Rukh Khan's shoes as the new Don.

Excel Entertainment shared the first look on Instagram with a caption that read: "A New Era Begins #Don3."

The small teaser shares a glimpse of Ranveer's look as the new Don. He looks extremely handsome wearing a black leather jacket with a hood, a pair of black jeans, and boots.

The teaser opens up with the actor sitting on a chair. He loads a gun and shoots a bullet. Later, he gets up from his chair, lights up a cigarette with a lighter in style, and delivers the iconic dialogue from the franchise: "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun, main hun Don."

The video ends with the famous Don theme music playing in the background. The makers also revealed that the film is set to release somewhere in 2025.

Yesterday, on August 8, Farhan Akhtar released a video announcing that the new Don movie is in the making. He also confirmed in a long note the replacement of Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh. He also praised King Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for their performances as Don in previous sequels.

