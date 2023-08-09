Victoria and David Beckham 'happier than ever' after ending friendship with royals

David and Victoria Beckham have treated fans with sweet snaps as the celebrity couple shared an insight into the family trip to Muskoka in Canada.

The former footballer, 48, and the fashion designer, 49, were joined by their son Cruz, 18, daughter Harper, 12, and their pals Jamie and Sheryl Salter.

The couple looked happier than ever amid the claims that they have ended ties with the royals as they posed for sweet Instagram snaps on Tuesday.

Victoria also shared a stunning snap with Harper while out for a lavish meal with friends.

It comes after Victoria enjoyed a water-skiing session with David and Cruz during the trip as she showed off her sporty side.

Victoria and David Beckham arrived in Canada days after reports that they have ended their friendship with Meghan Markle and Harry.