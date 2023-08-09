Talk to Me sequel green-lit by A24: 'Ready for round 2'

Talk to Me was directed by Australian twin brother YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou

A24 is gearing up for a sequel to Talk to Me following its impressive earnings at the box office since its release over a week ago.

The film was directed by Australian twin brother YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, who expressed their excitement over the forthcoming sequel on their Instagram accounts.

“We're ready for round 2!” wrote Danny on Tuesday. “Thank you @a24 for giving this to us!”

Meanwhile, Michael warned, “The world ain’t ready!”

The supernatural horror flick follows a group of friends who find amusement in conjuring spirits by “using an embalmed hand through seances lead by grieving teenager Mia (Sophie Wilde), whose mother passed away a year earlier,” according to the Daily Mail.



Since its debut at the box office, Talk to Me grossed $26.1M internationally against its $4.5M budget.

It also garners a “certified fresh” 95% critic approval rating and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Danny Philippou revealed they already have a sketch for a second film, granted the production house green-lights it.

He revealed the twosome shot a found footage-style prequel centered on the character of Sunny Johnson, Duckett.

“It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that,” Danny told the outlet.

“But also while writing the first film, you can't help but write scenes for a second film. So there's so many scenes,” he shared. “The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn't be able to resist. I feel like we'd jump at it.”