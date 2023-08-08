Ulta beauty faces rumors of contract termination with r.e.m beauty

Ulta beauty contemplates termination amidst growing rumors.

Ariana Grande's romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater creates ripples beyond personal life: Ulta Beauty contemplates r.e.m beauty contract termination.

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, and Dalton Gomez drama seems to extend beyond just romantic relationships.

An exclusive source recently disclosed that unfolding romantic entanglements have prompted a reevaluation of their association with Grande's beauty brand in one way or another.

According to the insider, even smaller Ulta Beauty stores have witnessed incidents of customers making derogatory comments or defacing displays associated with the drama.

This development has sparked concerns over the company's brand image, as such negative reactions are unprecedented.

While major celebrity figures like Kylie Jenner have managed to retain their displays amid controversies, the source speculates that Ulta may focus on boosting its in-store offerings of Flower Beauty as a way to regain goodwill and trust among customers.

Industry watchers are closely monitoring how these events may impact the beauty retail landscape and the brand dynamics within it.

The renowned beauty retailer Ulta Beauty is facing growing concerns over its brand image and alignment with pro-girl values as recent events surrounding Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty brand come to light.

Rumors circulating suggest that r.e.m beauty might be experiencing challenges with sales and overall success, leading Ulta to contemplate their association with the brand.

Some fans speculate that if the sales were comparable to those of Rihanna's beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, Ulta may have maintained their partnership.