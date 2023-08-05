Natalie Portman sparks divorce rumours following outing in Sydney

Natalie Portman ditched her wedding ring as she stepped out in Sydney following the cheating scandal of her husband Benjamin Millepied.

The Black Swan actress was spotted attending the Angel City Equity Summit in support of the National Women’s Soccer League team she co-founded, Angel City FC, via People Magazine.

The Oscar-winning actress, 42 donned a grey blazer, white button-up shirt, jeans and black flats. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a black crossbody bag and statement earrings.

Natalie Portman was spotted solo in Sydney two months after the news of her husband Benjamin Millepied's surfaced

Her wedding ring was notably missing, nearly two months after the news of her husband of 11 years having an affair with a young climate activist emerged in the French outlet Voici.

The 46-year-old was photographed with 25-year-old Camille Étienne, with the French outlet alleging that the two have been spending time together.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of the 2009 Darren Aronofsky film Black Swan, for which Portman scored the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as ballerina Nina Sayers.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and share two children together son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

When the news broke of the affair, an insider told Us Weekly that Portman felt “humiliated” by the allegations, noting, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

However, the actress was seen visibly upset while having an intense conversation during an outing at the park, seated at the bench, via Page Six. At one point, the actress was seen wiping away tears while Millepied looked on.

There hasn’t been an official announcement of a separation or divorce from either of the two as of yet.