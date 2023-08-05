Jamie Foxx posts anti-semitic remarks, Internet dubs him as new ‘Kanye West’

Jamie Foxx gets backlash over alleged antisemitic post calling him next Kanye West

Jamie Foxx made a slew of anti-semitic statements about ‘fake friends’ on his Instagram Stories two weeks after he resurfaced on social media.

The actor, 55, who had been hospitalised in April due to a mystery medical emergency, addressed his health condition in July, thanking everyone who sent their well wishes his way after he was radio silent for three months.

The Django Unchained actor raised eyebrows when he referenced the death of Jesus calling out fake friends following his health recovery. However, he quickly deleted the posts.

"They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus... What do you think they’ll do to you???!" the actor wrote while adding the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove

He then reshared a reaction of singer, Marques Anthony, to his statement in another story on IG. Anthony wrote, "Judas Showed His Self!!! @iamjamiefoxx know them for what they are," and added a 100 emoji.

Following the social media posts, fans began theorising that Foxx may have been ‘cloned’ and accusing him of following in footsteps of Kanye West, who had been publicly ostracised for his racist comments against the Jews.



"For crying out loud. Has Jamie Foxx gone full Kanye on us? #JewHate," tweeted one user.

One user criticised Hollywood celebrities for siding with Foxx and then going back on what they said. "They’re calling Jamie Foxx anti-semitic now & celebrities are apologizing for liking his vague Biblical reference? Hollywood is wild."

One user on Twitter, now known as X, slammed Foxx and other Hollywood celebrities who have previously made controversial comments.

One user pointed out Foxx's alleged racist inclinations based on the fact that he has had children with only white women.

And one fan renounced to be a supporter of the musician and actor.



