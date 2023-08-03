Jay Z buys artist's paintings of Beyoncé, endorses Black-Owned restaurant

Music mogul JAY-Z once again demonstrated his commitment to supporting small businesses, this time by acquiring paintings of his wife, Beyoncé, from a young artist named Lauryn Michele.

The talented artist had showcased her artwork on NBC News during Beyoncé's two-night Renaissance tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. After catching the news segment, JAY-Z extended an invitation to Lauryn for the second night of the concert, where he purchased three of her stunning paintings featuring Beyoncé.

Lauryn Michele documented this heartwarming experience on TikTok, sharing a video that captured the news segment and the memorable encounter with JAY-Z as she presented him with her artwork.

This act of support adds to JAY-Z's track record of championing small businesses. During a trip to Chicago for Beyoncé's performance, the music icon visited the Bronzeville Soul restaurant, which is Black-owned and had garnered positive word-of-mouth.

Impressed with the restaurant's offerings and its Black ownership, JAY-Z personally endorsed the establishment, leading to a substantial increase in business for the struggling restaurant.