Meghan Markle could create 'turning point' if she 'controls' her career

Meghan Markle can reinstate her popularity with carefully crafted steps.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been in trouble with the loss of her Spotify partnership and a snub at the Emmy's, can reclaim her fame with careful steps.

Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets tells Newsweek: "The Duchess of Sussex will need to better control her career commitments and make better decisions for herself moving forward."

Boardman then suggests that Meghan should focus on streamlining work "if she is to reignite her popularity and dwindling fanbase, and importantly lessen the strain on her marriage to Prince Harry, who himself has to work out his next move in what could be a turning point for them both".

This comes as the Sussex have maintained the Spotify partnership end was a mutual decision reached by both the parties.