'Jaws 2' actor Marc Gilpin dead: Actor had left entertainment to become software engineer

'Jaws 2' actor Marc Gilpin's family had already lost two of his sisters in the recent past

The entertainment world bids farewell to Marc Gilpin, the talented actor who portrayed young Sean Brody in the 1978 thriller Jaws 2.

The 56-year-old actor passed away in Dallas after a brave fight against glioblastoma, a challenging brain cancer. His older sister, the celebrated Frasier actress Peri Gilpin, announced the sad news, and the industry mourns the loss of a gifted performer.

Marc's journey to stardom began at the age of 11 when he won the role of Sean Brody in the sequel to Steven Spielberg's classic Jaws.

Beyond Jaws 2, Gilpin's acting career included guest appearances on television shows like NBC's CHiPs and ABC's Fantasy Island. Notably, he starred alongside his younger sister, April, in the family film Where's Willy? (1978) and continued to impress audiences with his diverse roles.

The loss of Marc Gilpin marks another sorrowful chapter for the Gilpin family, who had previously experienced the loss of his sister April in 2017 and sister Patti in 2020.

Despite his early success in the entertainment industry, Gilpin took a different path later in life. He transitioned to become a self-taught software engineer, delving into the world of technology. Embracing his passion for innovation, he worked for start-up companies and even earned several software patents while contributing to the field.