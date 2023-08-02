Imran Khan has ONE condition on making his comeback to the big screen

Imran Khan rose to fame with film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

Imran Khan will certainly make his comeback to the big screen but on one condition.

Khan recently dropped a hint of his return to the silver screen in a social media comment while responding to a fan asking him to make a comeback. He demanded that fans make his comment reach 1 million likes, and he would make their wish come true.

The random hint he dropped was witnessed in the comment section of Zeenat Aman's latest post, where one of the fans randomly asked the I Hate Luv Stories actor to return to films.

The fan, who goes by the name Aditi, wrote: "Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imarankhan kab karega."

Her comment caught the attention of Khan, who then responded by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen."

Fans all over social media went crazy with this small hint and went on demading him to make the comeback already. One of them wrote: “@imrankhan you are my favorite actor EVER please do a COMEBACK.

"Loved the unity for @imrankhan's comeback wink wink", wrote another fan.

For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor is the nephew of Aamir Khan. He became known as the chocolate boy after the release of the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with Genelia D'Souza, reports Pinkvilla.

Khan, 40, quit acting in 2015 after his last film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.

Imran Khan's most acclaimed performance was in Delhi Belly. He also did many rom com films, namely Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Katrina Kaif, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein with Kareena Kapoor.