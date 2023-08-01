Britney Spears plans to meet her sons after they relocate to Hawaii with dad K-Fed

File Footage

Britney Spears is reportedly planning to meet her boys, Jayden and Sean Preston, after they relocate to Hawaii with Kevin Federline.

Ahead of their move, an insider said the controversial singer is hopeful of fixing her strained bond with her sons even though they have chosen not to meet her.

The former backup dancer along with the teenage boys will be leaving California on Tuesday, reported TMZ, and still have not contacted their popstar mother.

“Britney has never given up hope on repairing things with her kids,” an insider told Us Weekly of Spears and her sons, with whom she has not met since last year, as per Page Six.

“But she hasn’t seen them in a long time, and she isn’t exactly sure when she’ll see them again now that they’re moving to Hawaii,” the insider added.

The source went on to reveal that the distance between the singer and her sons would be a challenge as the boys “always lived fairly close” to their mom.

And even though Spears “travels to Hawaii all the time,” the new dynamic “won’t really be the same,” the insider shared.

“She isn’t going to see her sons before they move with their dad this week but hopes to make plans with them in the near future,” the source noted.