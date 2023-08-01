Kanye West's son Saint mocks mom Kim Kardashian in new Japan photo

Kim Kardashian's son Saint, she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, has deliberately ruined his mom's new selfie.



The 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram on Sunday to share photos of herself and her son enjoying a Paris Saint-Germain vs. Al-Nassr FC game.



The American Horror Story star uploaded a variety of pictures from the game but there was one photo in particular that got fans buzzing.

Kim posed in the stands sitting next to her son as they watched the game together. The Skims founder pulled her go-to kissy face while Saint opted for something a little more silly. He plugged his ears with his fingers and stuck out his tongue at the camera.

Saint's gestures sparked reactions from Kim's fans, with some making fun of it, while others enjoyed the little boy's gesture.

A commentator joked: "I think you are all done with rappers and basketball players. Now you're onto hot soccer player, I hear."



This isn't the first sporting event Kim and Saint attended together this summer. On July 28, the pair were spotted at a soccer game in Miami.