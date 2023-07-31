Britney Spears’s sons not interested to see their mother before going to Hawaii

File Footage

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline is relocating to Hawaii with his sons and present wife



Britney Spears’ sons do not want to see their mother before shifting to Hawaii with singer’ ex and their dad, Kevin Federline.

Sources spoke to TMZ and revealed that the singer’s sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 have no “plans to see their mother” while moving from LA to Hawaii with their father Kevi and his wife Victoria Prince.

The outlet reported that Kevin asked his sons to see their mother but didn’t force them.

Moreover, Daily Mail mentioned that Kevin’s decision to relocate his sons to Hawaii was reported in May and at the time, Britney supported the move.

The source told Daily Mail that Britney has “always been a loving and supportive mother and has never opposed the plan for her sons to relocate”.

“Britney loves her children, has always supported them, and wants them to be happy,” stated the source.

The source added, “Putting aside that Britney is an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world, she has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting her children.”

Meanwhile, the source also lashed out at Kevin over “creating false dispute” claiming Britney interfered with his plan.

Kevin’s attorney told TMZ that he inquired from the songstress lawyer “several times to send a letter of consent” stating “she is okay with the move” but he didn’t receive any letter as of yet.