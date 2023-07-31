Sarajevo Film Festival honours Charlie Kaufman for filmmaking dedication

The acclaimed director and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman is planned to receive recognition for his work and dedication to the art of filmmaking at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival.

Kaufman will be honoured with the Heart of Sarajevo Award. The festival has also planned an on-air screening of Adaption, a film written by Kaufman and directed by Spike Jonze.

Jovan Marjanovic, the director of the Sarajevo Film Festival hailed the work of Kaufman and declared him to be one of the best screenwriters and directors in the world.

He said, "We are thrilled to welcome back Kaufman and honour him for his dedication to the art of filmmaking."

He added that the filmmaker's movie though filled with humour compels the viewers to contemplate the existential depths of human experience, reports Variety.



Kaufman will make a return to the festival after 15 years as he appeared as a guest at the festival in 2008 when he presented his directorial debut Synecdoche, New York.

Kaufman's writing career began in the early 90s when he wrote Get a Life, a classic sitcom. The screenwriter rose to fame with the 1999 screenplay Being John Malkovich; this screenplay earned him nominations for Oscars and Golden Globe Awards.

Kaufman won an Oscar Award for his collaboration with Gondry in 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Since then he has written several screenplays, and has also directed some movies including Anomalisa, that won nominations at Golden Globes, Annie Awards and Academy Awards.

The 29th Sarajevo Fim Festival will take place from Aug 11 to Aug 18.