Christopher Nolan drew inspiration from cinema legends for 'Oppenheimer'

Renowned director Christopher Nolan has won audiences once again with his latest film, "Oppenheimer," cementing his reputation as one of Hollywood's most entertaining and distinctive filmmakers.

Known for his thrilling storytelling and visually stunning movies like "Dunkirk," Nolan's unique approach to cinema sets him apart from his peers, and he attributes much of his inspiration to classic films and visionary directors.



In a recent interview, Nolan revealed his affinity for the old-school style of storytelling, acknowledging the influence of timeless masterpieces like "Citizen Kane."

He also expressed admiration for Alfred Hitchcock's work, singling out "Correspondent 17" for its innovative in-camera effects, which he aimed to emulate in "Oppenheimer."

Delving further into his sources of inspiration, Nolan passionately discussed Erich Von Stroheim's "Greed," a lost silent film depicting a complex tale of love and betrayal. Despite the film's incomplete state, Nolan praised its brilliance and the impact of its ending, which remains etched in the minds of the few fortunate enough to have seen the original version.

The story behind "Greed" struck a chord with Nolan, as it showcased Stroheim's unwavering dedication to his artistic vision, even in the face of studio interference. Like Stroheim, Nolan is known for crafting films without compromising on their length or artistic integrity, refusing to be dictated by conventional studio demands.