'Saw X' trailer showcases Tobin Bell playing 'most disturbing game' in signature style

'Saw X' is going to release worldwide on September 27

Saw X's trailer showed the return of Tobin Bell as serial killer Jigsaw playing th emost disturbing game of his life in his signature style.

Makers Lionsgate already announced the comeback of Bell to the franchsie last October in through an official statemnet.

They shared: "The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

The pshycopath serial killer played by Bell originated in the year 2004 with the original Saw movie. His character died at the end of the third part of the horror franchise. However, he did keep on reprising his role in the flashbacks of the other sequels.

Saw X is coming to threates two years after the prior installment, titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw which featured Chris Rock in the lead role.

Bell, 80, is coming back for the tenth part of Saw to play the most disturbing and personal game of his life.

This time, the 80-year-old actor will be unfolding the hidden chapter that has a connection to Saw 1 and Saw 3 , in which he travels to Mexico for a risky medical procedure in the hope of getting a cure for his cancer. However, he discovers that the operation was a pure scam.

Therefore, Jigsaw now aims to set a new trap against the con artists to teach them a lesson in his signature style.

