'The Godfather' director believes cinema on 'golden age' cusp after 'Barbenheimer'

The stupendous success of 'Oppenheimer and Barbie' has greatly motivated the industry

Francis Ford Coppola has often expressed his apprehensions about the cinema's decline; however, after the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, the filmmaker's pessimism was evidently switched to optimism.

During a recent chat with fans on his Instagram story, a fan asked The Godfather director where he saw the future of the films in the ongoing decade.

“My hunch is that we’re on the verge of a golden age wonderfully illuminating cinema seen in large theaters," the auteur gushed.



In another instance, a fan asked him about his thoughts on the two summer flicks.



“I have yet to see them, but the fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither ‘sequels’ nor ‘prequels’… no number attached to them meaning they are true one-off’s is victory for Cinema,” he replied.

Despite proving his mettle in The Godfather trilogy, the veteran director apparently is no fan of expanding the universe.

Reacting to his fellow director Martin Scorsese’s controversial comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Martin was being kind when he said it wasn’t cinema, “He didn’t say it was despicable, which is what I say,” the 84-year-old shared in 2019.

“There used to be studio films,” he told GQ.

“Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

Meanwhile, Coppola’s ambitious Megalopolis project will be rolled out in theatres next year.