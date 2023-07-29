Drake honours Tupac Shakur with $1 million splurge on legendary crown ring

Drake, the renowned American rapper, has acquired a one-of-a-kind and historically significant piece of hip-hop history. The prized possession is none other than the gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, personally crafted and worn by the late Tupac Shakur during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1996.

During a Sotheby's auction, Drake made headlines by splurging a remarkable $1,016,000 to secure the iconic ring. Remarkably, the ring's initial estimated value was a mere $200,000, making Drake's purchase a truly remarkable and valuable addition to his esteemed collection.

This Sotheby's auction, dedicated exclusively to hip-hop artifacts, was an integral part of the festivities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the genre.

Drake's acquisition of Tupac Shakur's symbolic ring coincided with his "It's All a Blur Tour" alongside 21 Savage. While the rapper kept fans intrigued by teasing the release of his forthcoming album titled "All the Dogs," specific details concerning its release date remain undisclosed.

Moreover, Drake has kept busy in the creative sphere, recently releasing a poetry book and unveiling a new track titled "Search & Rescue." Collaborating with artists like J Hus and Young Thug, he also made a guest appearance on Travis Scott's "Meltdown," featured in the album "Utopia."

As the hip-hop community continues to evolve, Drake's meaningful contribution in preserving its rich legacy holds great significance and continues to captivate enthusiasts and fans alike.