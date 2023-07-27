Football Star Kelce shoots his shot with Taylor Swift at concert with friendship bracelet

During Taylor Swift's Eras tour, she remains a highly sought-after musician, and her concerts are known for a unique tradition among her devoted fans, the Swifties.

It is customary for attendees to wear friendship bracelets as a symbol of their connection to the singer and her music. Recently, Travis Kelce, a football star who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, attempted to make a move on Taylor Swift during one of her tour stops in Kansas City on July 7, in a way that aligns with the Swiftie tradition.

Kelce amusingly shared his endeavor on his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. Embracing the Swiftie spirit, Travis decided to gift Taylor Swift some friendship bracelets, and cleverly included his own "number" on them. Unfortunately, Taylor's pre-show rituals prevent interactions before or after performances to conserve her voice for the demanding 44-song setlist.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said.



Regrettably, Kelce's plans to hand over the bracelets in person were thwarted due to this restriction, leaving him feeling a bit disappointed. He explained to his brother, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Despite the missed opportunity, it's evident that Travis Kelce showed his appreciation for Taylor Swift's music and embraced the spirit of her dedicated fanbase. The gesture of gifting friendship bracelets was a creative and thoughtful attempt to connect with the talented singer during her captivating concert.