Robert Downey Jr. pokes fun of Mark Ruffalo over 'Avengers' tattoo refusal

Mark Ruffalo shared his reasons for opting out of the 'Avenger' ritual

Robert Downey Jr. has a tattoo which the rest of the original Avengers had, bar Mark Ruffalo.

Appearing on Wired's Autocorrect, the Iron Man star told Christopher Nolan that Ruffalo did not get the logo mark despite his repeated attempts to convince the latter.

"That happened the evening of the premiere of Infinity War," adding, "Scarlett got it first, then CE got it, then I got it, then JR got it, then Chris Hemsworth got it -- even though he was a little tentative about it, and seemed to overreact to the pain. And then MR said I'm not getting that tattoo -- I don't want to be part of your Hollywood inside game, to which I applauded."

Concluding his background story, the Sherlock Holmes actor uttered "****, Mark" to the camera.

Earlier, the Hulk star shared his reluctance to get the tattoo: "It's not over yet. There's still another movie," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and added he was scared of needles.

"Also, I've kind of got a punk rock soul, and I felt like, 'Dude, everyone has tattoos,'" the Marvel star continued.

"I'm going to be punk rock and not get the tattoo!" adding, "Honestly, I feel left out, and I'm working up the courage to get needled."