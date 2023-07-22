'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack to feature iconic tracks from the 90s

The second season of the hit series "Yellowjackets" is making waves not just for its gripping plotlines but also for its nostalgic and iconic soundtrack.

The official soundtrack of "Yellowjackets" Season 2, titled "Music from The Original Series," is set to be released on September 1st, and it promises to transport audiences back to the '90s with an impressive lineup of artists and songs.

The soundtrack will feature tracks from celebrated artists such as Alanis Morissette, Nirvana, Garbage, Elliott Smith, Veruca Salt, The Cranberries, and Pulp, among others. It also includes an original track called "Just a Girl" by Florence + the Machine, as well as Papa Roach's "Last Resort," which pays homage to a memorable moment from the show.

One of the standout contributions to the soundtrack is Alanis Morissette's cover of the Showtime series' theme song, "No Return," originally written by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker. Morissette's rendition appeared in the fourth episode of the second season, and fans will be treated to two versions of the song on the LP.

"Yellowjackets," which premiered its second season in March, has been gained attention for its intriguing plot which revolves around a girls' soccer team stranded in the woods after a plane crash, as well as the survivors’ tales, recounted years later. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and other talented actors.

As fans eagerly await the release of the "Yellowjackets" Season 2 Official Soundtrack, they can look forward to reliving the nostalgic sounds of the '90s and immerse themselves in the intense and thrilling world of the hit series.